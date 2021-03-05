Expected Wet Weather Stalls Cathedral City Road Work Next Week

Road work planned for a popular Cathedral City roadway next week was postponed due to rain in the forecast, officials announced Friday.

Crews were set to slather a new layer of pavement over a roughly quarter-mile stretch of Cathedral Canyon Drive from East Palm Canyon Drive to Perez Road.

Significant traffic delays in the area were expected to accompany the work, which was originally slated for Monday through Thursday next week.

Officials did not provide a new date for the work, but said it will resume during a future work week when rain is not expected.

It could start raining in the Coachella Valley beginning Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says wet weather could linger through next Thursday.

The city’s Engineering Department can be reached at 760-770-0349.