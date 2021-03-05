Indio Residents Invited to March Sustainability Event

The City of Indio is hosting its first Super Sustainability Collection event in mid-March.

This one-stop-shop will allow for the collection of items that are not safe or healthy for regular trash disposal.

Collected items include:

 old tire collection

 used oil and oil filter collection

 electronic waste (e-waste) disposal

 paper shredding (four boxes free for Indio residents)

 compost exchange

Residents are limited to nine, passenger car and truck, tires at a time which must be removed from the rim. There is also an exchange being offered for residents that bring used oil, oil filters and small amounts of food waste.

The paper shredding is free for residents of Indio. Residents of other desert cities will be allowed to use the shredding services for a fee.

E-waste, including televisions, desktop monitors, and LCD screens, will also be collected. Any other household hazardous waste will not be accepted at this event.

The event takes place at the Indio Corporate Yard, Indio Water Authority, Saturday, March 13, from 9a -12p.

For more information visit indio.org/sustainability.