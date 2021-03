Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby Talk About Their Chemistry in “The World to Come”

Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby experience forbidden love in 1856 in “The World to Come.” But don’t quickly dismiss this as “Brokeback Mountain” with women. Director Mona Fastvold created a hypnotic film about the power of love. Take a look at my interview with the actresses as they take us behind the scenes of the film.

"The World to Come" is now available on demand everywhere.