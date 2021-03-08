CVUSD holds drive-thru iPad “refresh” for students

Coachella Valley Unified School District students were able to turn in their old iPads this week in exchange for new ones.
Nearly 25,000 devices will be traded this week in the “Touchless Trade-in Event” at the school district.
The event is managed by Second Life Mac, a company that buys and refurbishes Apple devices. The company made a deal with CVUSD worth at least $850,000.
During these drive-in’s, Second Life Mac sends students with school-owned devices a unique QR code via their iPad. On the day of the Touchless Trade-in™ event, students or parents drive up and show the QR code, which is scanned by a Second Life Mac representative wearing personal protective equipment. The QR code identifies the student and the device. The student places the old device on a conveyor belt, where it is received by a rep and placed in a box. New devices are handed out by another rep.