Imperial Irrigation District To Host Community Meeting In Response To Outage

Imperial Irrigation District officials will be taking questions from residents Tuesday at a virtual community meeting organized in response to a recent power outage that left about 3,400 Coachella Valley customers without power, some for nearly 40 hours.

Officials also will be sharing emergency preparedness and prevention strategies at the meeting set for Tuesday, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., over Zoom.

They’ll discuss how gusty winds toppled 14 power poles near Bombay Beach in Imperial County about 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 25, shutting off electricity for customers in and around the communities of Mecca and North Shore.

About 900 customers in North Shore felt the full brunt of the outage, some for nearly 40 hours. About 380 customers in Mecca temporarily regained power the night of the outage before having it shut off for much of the next day.

IID officials reported power was restored to all customers about 9 p.m. Feb. 26, almost a full day earlier than the utility’s initial estimates.

The outage saw local agencies and nonprofit organizations combine to provide residents with emergency services.

The Galiliee Center in Mecca offered affected customers water, showers, laundry services and overnight shelter throughout the duration of the outage.

Supervisor Manuel Perez and FIND Food Bank mobilized to drop off food and water for residents in North Shore.

IID provided ice bags and generators to some customers.

The utility’s energy service area covers 6,471 square miles, including parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, and all of Imperial County.

The meeting can be joined at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82515831349. Spanish translation will be provided.