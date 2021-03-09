First Lady Jill Biden visiting Twentynine Palms Military Base Wednesday

First Lady Jill Biden is expected Wednesday at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

On Tuesday she visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington.

“These visits are part of the First Lady’s on-going efforts to listen and learn directly from military families about the unique challenges they are facing and the support they need, especially during the pandemic,” stated the Office of the First Lady, “The First Lady plans to officially relaunch Joining Forces later this year, an initiative she founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama, to support U.S. service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. Additional details to follow.”

NBC Palm Springs will be there to meet with the First Lady.