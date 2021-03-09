Manny the Movie Guy Talks to “Yes Day” Director Miguel Arteta

I’ve been a fan of Miguel Arteta since his first feature film 1997’s “Star Maps.” And since then, Arteta has mixed both his independent filmmaking sensibilities with big Hollywood films like “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.” He met Jennifer Garner on that film, and when the actress signed on to star and produce “Yes Day,” she thought of Arteta.

Take a look at my interview with the director as he takes us behind the scenes of Netflix’s “Yes Day.”

“Yes Day” starts streaming on Netflix March 12. For more exclusive interviews, click here.