NBCares Silver Linings Old Town Artisan Studios

During the coronavirus pandemic, pivot has become the operative word, and the Old Town Artisan Studios’ proprietors have come up with a brilliant pivot to continue to create art this spring.

From now until April 1st, the Old Town Artisan Studio will have its first online auction, “Eggstravaganza 2021”, with more than 300 ceramic eggs up for grabs. The eggs were created by local students and community members and were distributed with the assistance of FINE Food Bank around the Coachella Valley.

100% of the proceeds will fund the studio’s outreach program an “eggs-celent” Silver Lining.

For more information visit oldtownartisanstudios.org/eggstravaganza-auction.