Outdoor entertainment, sports with spectators may resume April 1 in Riverside County

Starting April 1, live outdoor events may resume in Riverside County with limited spectators, including outdoor sporting events and live performances based on new state guidance. The number of spectators allowed is dependent on the county’s color-coded tier of the state’s reopening framework.

While Riverside County is currently in the purple tier (most restrictive) of the state’s reopening framework, the county’s metrics have been moving downward for several weeks towards the red tier. This week, the county’s adjusted case rate is 8.3 new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of positive tests is currently 4.1 percent (this is known as the positivity rate).

Residents are reminded to get a PCR COVID-19 test to identify cases for isolation and containment, as well as to help reduce the county’s adjusted case rate.

“As we continue to recover from this pandemic, we’re encouraged to see more places and events reopening in our county,” said Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “One way to help reopen even more places, is to get a PCR COVID-19 test. It helps us slow the spread of the disease, and also helps meet the state’s metrics.”

On April 1, the following will be allowed based on which tier of the state’s reopening framework Riverside County is in (please note, physical distancing and masking required for all tiers):

– Purple tier: outdoor sports and other live events with an audience of 100 people or fewer. Reservations required and visitors allowed from within 120 miles. Concession and concourse sales not allowed within the purple tier.

– Red tier: Spectators allowed up to 20 percent capacity. In-seat concession sales allowed. Concourse sales not allowed. Visitors allowed from within California.

– Orange tier: Spectator capacity increases to 33 percent. Visitors allowed from within California.

– Yellow tier: Spectator capacity increases to 67 percent. Visitors allowed from within California.

For more information on the state’s reopening framework and live event guidance, visit HERE.