452 New Coronavirus Cases, 28 New Deaths Tuesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 452 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths Tuesday bringing the countywide totals to 291,492 cases and 3,940 deaths.

There are 70 new COVID19 cases and 1 new death in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,105 (+11) cases, 61 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,923 (+4) cases, 102 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,617 (+6) cases, 112 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,077 (-1) cases, 41 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,850 (+10) cases, 111 deaths

Indian Wells: 188 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,308 (+8) cases, 54 deaths

Indio: 12,064 (+16) cases, 192 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 7,796 (+9) cases, 80 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,024 cases, 8 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 627 (+1) cases, 9 deaths

Thermal: 464 cases, 6 deaths

Mecca: 1,129 (+1) cases, 18 deaths

North Shore: 353 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 872 (+3) cases, 7 deaths

Cabazon: 306 cases, 5 death

Anza: 147 (+1) cases, 1 death

There are 6,050 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 114,534 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 264 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Tuesday. That number includes 59 patients in intensive care units.

The 28 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 3,940.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 281,502.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 79 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Vaccination of seniors is a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and some agricultural workers. The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 4.8%, down from 5.8% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

ICU availability countywide is at 27.6% up from 25.3% last week in the 11-county Southern California region.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Article updated: 3/09/2020