Princess Cruises Cancels Voyages Through June 30

Princess Cruises Tuesday extended its cancellation of cruises along the California and Mexican coasts, the Caribbean and Mediterranean seas through June 30.

Company officials say they are working with government and port authorities to finalize plans for return to cruising amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move affects the following voyages:

— Caribbean Princess: seven-day Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises;

— Enchanted Princess: seven-day Mediterranean and Adriatic, seven-day Western Mediterranean, and 14-day Western Mediterranean and Adriatic Medley; and

— Ruby Princess: seven-day Classic California Coast, seven-day Mexican Riviera, and five-day Cabo San Lucas Getaway sailings.

The company is offering guests who booked a canceled voyage the chance to sail on an equivalent cruise in 2022, with the same fares. Guests can also choose a future cruise credit equivalent to 100% of the fare they paid plus a bonus credit equal to 10% of the fare, or a full refund.

Requests must be received through an online form by April 15, or guests will automatically receive the future credit cruise option, which can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by Dec. 31, 2022.

More information can be found HERE.