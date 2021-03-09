Sheriff’s Department Seeks Witnesses to Drive-By Shooting in La Quinta

Authorities Tuesday sought public help in capturing anyone involved in a drive-by shooting reported in La Quinta over the weekend.

Deputies were sent at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 52000 block of Avenida Vallejo on a shooting report, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, although deputies said a home and nearby vehicle were struck by several bullets.

The suspect vehicle was described as a light-colored, four-door sedan.

Additional information about the shooting or suspects was not provided.

Witnesses were urged to call sheriff’s Investigator Adonis Glasper at 760-863-8950.