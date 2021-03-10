“Yes Day” Kids and Local Actress Jenna Ortega Talk About New Netflix Film

I love the young actors who played the kids of Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez in the new Miguel Arteta family comedy “Yes Day.” Based on the book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld, local actress Jenna Ortega (“You”) is the eldest, Katie Torres, followed by Nando (Julian Lerner) and the youngest Ellie (the super-cute Everly Carganilla). I spoke with the young actors to talk about working with Garner and Ramirez, their characters, and Ortega’s Coachella Music Festival experience.

