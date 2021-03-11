NBCares Silver Linings 2021 Desert X Art Exhabition

The spectacular 2021 Desert X biennial art event is now in its third year in the Coachella Valley. The pieces are located throughout the Valley in cities from Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert.

The much anticipated 2021 Desert X outdoor exhibit features 13 installations and opens Friday, March 12, and runs through Sunday, May 16.

The hub is located at the ACE Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs, downloaded the Desert X 2021 app, or you can also visit DesertX.org for information maps and more.