Should You Say Yes to “Yes Day?” Manny The Movie Guy Reviews Netflix Family Comedy

The new Netflix family comedy “Yes Day” has Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as parents, she is the No Mom and he is the Yes Dad. Until one day, they both decide to give their kids a yes day – when parents will say yes to everything their kids ask for 24 hours. From director Miguel Arteta, should you stream it or skip it? Take a look at my review of “Yes Day.”

For my complete “Yes Day” interviews, click here.

“Yes Day” is now streaming on Netflix.