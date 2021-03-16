Businesses and Residents Preparing for County to Ease Restrictions

Riverside County businesses and residents are getting ready to go from the purple to red tier, meaning less restrictions. The announcement that would allow indoor operations to resume could come as soon as Tuesday.

The county hit a big milestone this weekend that could solidify the decision to reopen: more than 25 percent of county residents have gotten at least one shot.

Andrew Cunard, the manager at Daily Grill says he’s looking forward giving his customers the option of dining inside, especially on chilly evenings, “The desert gets cold sometimes and to kind of be able to regulate that temperature indoors, we’re really excited to allow to be able to dine back inside.”

Little Ryan Corbett celebrated his third birthday with a small gathering with dad and grandma at Daily Grill, he can’t wait to have a big celebration.

“What’s your wish for your birthday?” I asked.

“I want to have my party,” says Ryan.

While large indoor gatherings won’t be allowed just yet, what will be allowed if the county moves from the purple into the red are:

Indoor dining, movie theaters and museums at 25 percent capacity, gyms with 10 percent capacity, malls and retail can go up to 50 percent capacity but all with modifications in place

Most people we spoke with say it’s been a long time coming, but some have expressed concern saying they feel it’s too soon and should wait until more people are vaccinated against the virus.

UPDATE:

Riverside County has moved into the red tier and on Wednesday indoor operations will be allowed with restrictions: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/