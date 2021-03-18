Palm Desert Collision Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital

Two vehicles and a motorcycle collided at a Palm Desert intersection Thursday.

The collision happened around 2:17 p.m. at Portola Avenue and Rutlidge Way.

One of the vehicles had the motorcycle fused to the front end at Desert Star and Portola.

According to authorities, there were minor injures with all parties involved.

NBC Palm Springs crew saw the motorcyclist put in an ambulance and transported to an area hospital.

The road was closed and traffic was diverted for about 30 minutes. Since then the roads have been cleared of all vehicles and debris.