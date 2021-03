NBCares Silver Linings HUGGA JFK Memorial Donation

In this NBCares we share a follow-up to a story we brought to you a few weeks ago.

Yonathan Azran, the founder of Hugga, said he wanted to donate some HUGGA apparel and personal care products to patients at JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio.

This week Yonathan carried out that action for this “silver lining.”

Previous story: