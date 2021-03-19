Palm Springs Resorts to Legal Action for Multiple Unfinished Hotels

The city of Palm Springs has decided to authorize legal action against the owners of four undeveloped hotels Friday.

City officials claim the Andaz Hotel, the Dream Hotel on Amado Road, the Orchid Tree of Belardo Road, and the TOVA on North Palm Canyon have become a nuisance to their neighborhoods and the surrounding areas.

The Palm Springs City Attorney’s Office is pursuing the appointment of a court-ordered receiver which in turn will be decreed to complete or demolish the developments.

“The city of Palm Springs is always willing to work with our property owners. But, at some point, if those property owners do not do what is right for their neighbors and the rest of the city, we are forced to use whatever legal tools are available to us, in order to protect our residents, businesses and visitors,” Mayor Christy Holstege said.

According to a statement from the city, the property owners will not lose their properties, but they will have to pay for any changes made by the court-appointed receiver.