Body Discovered in Thermal Canal

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate a body found in a canal off Airport Blvd. and Buchanan St. in Thermal.

The Sheriff’s Department tells us they received a call just before 4:30 p.m. Monday that there was possibly a body at the bottom of a canal. When they arrived, they found a deceased man.

Investigators do not believe there was any foul play and are calling it an “accident.”

When our reporter arrived on scene, it appeared the body was in water at the bottom of the canal and there was an older model Honda sedan parked nearby.

No other information has been provided, but we will update this story when we receive new information.