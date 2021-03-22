“My Name is Lopez”: Inside the Making of Trini Lopez Documentary

Local filmmakers, P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes of The Ebersole Hughes Company, team up with the Gand Band in the eye-opening documentary “My Name is Lopez.” Fresh from the success of their last effort “House of Cardin,” Ebersole and Hughes create an homage to music icon, the late great Trini Lopez.

I sat down with the directors to talk about their interest in making the film, working with Trini, and what they hope viewers get after watching “My Name is Lopez.”

“My Name is Lopez” is the opening night film of the American Documentary Film Festival. Tickets are sold out but you can still see the movie. To buy tickets, click here.