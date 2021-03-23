67° F
63° F
tv
Search for:
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Decision 2020
National
Entertainment
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Community
Local
GCVCC Member of the Week
PLAN YOUR VACCINE
Covid Testing
Weather
Desert Living
Hey Starkie
Weekly Rundown
NBCares
Sports
Eagle Watch
Desert X ’21
About Us
News Team
tv
67° F
63° F
connect
Weather
Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mike Everett
March 23, 2021 7:08 PM PST
Trending Stories
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Video
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast
March 23, 2021
Local
BOARD
county supervisors
Demand
Desert Sun
KESQ
nbc palm springs
supply
vaccine
Video
Riverside County vaccine supply currently outweighs demand
March 23, 2021
Coronavirus
Local
Care
clinc
Community
Desert
Desert Sun
Indio
Joshua Tree
KESQ
KMIR
NBC
network
News
Palm Springs
vaccine
Last minute vaccine clinics available this week in the Coachella Valley
March 23, 2021
Local
Desert Sun
KESQ
KMIR
La Quinta
NBC
News
Palm Springs
Police
post office
sheriffs
Man looking to ship gun prompts police presence at La Quinta post office
March 23, 2021
California
Desert Sun
Doctor
Doctors
Hiring
Jobs
KESQ
KMIR
Los Angeles
NBC
Need
News
Online
Palm Springs
L.A. County Hospital System Launches Website to Recruit Doctors
March 23, 2021
View More
Related Articles
Local
Riverside County vaccine supply currently outweighs demand
Coronavirus
Local
Last minute vaccine clinics available this week in the Coachella Valley
Local
Man looking to ship gun prompts police presence at La Quinta post office