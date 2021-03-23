287 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 New Deaths Tuesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 287 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths Tuesday bringing the countywide totals to 293,436 cases and 4,164 deaths.

There are 42 new COVID19 cases and 7 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

There was no update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city numbers on :

Desert Hot Springs: 4,134 (+4) cases, 66 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,970 (+12) cases, 104 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,662 (+8) cases, 117 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,080 (+1) cases, 42 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,877 (+7) cases, 112 deaths

Indian Wells: 189 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,342 (+1) cases, 57 (+1) deaths

Indio: 12,110 (+4) cases, 205 (+4) deaths

Coachella: 7,831 (+6) cases, 85 (+2) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,030 cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 639 cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 468 cases, 7 deaths

Mecca: 1,129 cases, 18 deaths

North Shore: 357 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 875 cases, 8 deaths

Cabazon: 306 cases, 5 death

Anza: 149 cases, 1 death

There are 3,411 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 115,238 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 149 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Tuesday. That number includes 28 patients in intensive care units.

The 23 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,164.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 285,861.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 89 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, Riverside County entered the less-restrictive red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework last week. The county had been in the most restrictive purple tier since October.

Under the red tier, indoor operations are permitted in restaurants and movie theaters, limited to 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is less. Museums, zoos and aquariums also have a green light for up to 25% capacity, while gyms and fitness centers have a 10% capacity cap.

Retail stores and shopping malls are able to operate at 50% capacity, under the California Department of Public Health guidelines.

Public schools are eligible to open for in-person instruction, provided they have established safety protocols in place. Many school districts have opted for hybrid models, with part in-class instruction and part remote learning.

The revised qualifier for red tier status is an average daily infection rate of 10 per 100,000 residents. In January, seven per 100,000 was the threshold. The county is at 6.1 per 100,000.

The county had been in the red tier between mid-September and mid-October, but was downgraded by the CDPH based on rising infection rates and below-average testing.

The county’s coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 2.7% Tuesday, down from 3.3% last week — the lowest since early October.

RUHS officials said that if current metrics and trends hold, the county may be eligible to move into the orange tier before the end of April.

Vaccination of seniors continues to be a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, food service workers, teachers and some agricultural workers.

Last Monday, residents 18 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, as well as most people with disabilities, became eligible for vaccinations.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

ICU availability countywide is at 30.5% up from 27.6% last week in the 11-county Southern California region.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 3/23/2020