Victims in Colorado grocery store shooting identified, suspect charged with murder

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old suspect in Monday’s massacre at the King Soopers supermarket in the Colorado city of Boulder, faces 10 counts of murder in the first degree, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Tuesday.

The 10 people who died ranged in age from 20 to 65.

They were, according to Boulder police: Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.

The suspect is a resident of Arvada, Colorado, and has “lived most of his life in the United States,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. He was shot during an exchange of gunfire at the supermarket Monday, suffering “a through-and-through” wound to his leg, and was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m. Monday, Herold said.

He was sent to a hospital in stable condition, and was being treated there Tuesday, Herold said.

He will be taken to the Boulder County jail after treatment is finished, likely on Tuesday, Dougherty said.

“(It is) premature to draw any conclusions (about motive) at this point in time,” FBI special agent in charge Michael Schneider said.

“We are going to do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial,” and a thorough investigation will be done, Herold said.