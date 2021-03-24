Opportunity still available to apply for nonprofit grants with City of Indio

One week remains for Coachella Valley nonprofit organizations or governmental agencies to apply for up to $1,500 in funding from the City of Indio.

The deadline to submit an application for this round of grants and sponsorships is March 31, 2021.

Previous recipients include the Ophelia Project, Coachella Valley Horse Rescue, Indio Rotary Club and local school groups and clubs. Parent Teacher Organizations, athletic booster clubs, and other public service organizations are also welcome to apply.

“Even though some of these groups have paused activities over the last year, the annual Community Grant and Sponsorship Program is a great way for them to get a jumpstart on fundraising efforts as in-person events pick back up,” said Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes. “$1,500 could help pay for new uniforms, travel costs to away-tournaments, or to supplement outreach programs or services.”

Organizations or agencies do not have to be based in Indio, but they must provide evidence that the activity will benefit the City of Indio or its residents.

The simple application and full eligibility requirements can be found on the City of Indio’s website.

Additional questions about the application process may be addressed to Jim Curtis, Community Services Manager, at (760) 391-4174 or jcurtis@indio.org