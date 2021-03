“Senior Moment” Director on William Shatner and Shooting in Palm Springs

Giorgio Serafini directs the upcoming romantic comedy “Senior Moment” starring William Shatner, Jean Smart, and Christopher Lloyd. I sat down with the director to talk about his interest in making the film, working with his actors, shooting in Palm Springs, and what he’d hope for viewers to get after watching the film. For my complete “Senior Moments” interviews, click here.