Woman Hospitalized After Getting Trapped Under Own Vehicle Near Mecca

A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after getting pinned under her own vehicle near Mecca.

The incident was reported at about 2:40 p.m. in the 71100 block of Miramar Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reported that the woman had to be freed, but additional information about how the situation unfolded was unclear.

She was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as major.