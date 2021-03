Manny the Movie Guy Reviews “Senior Moment” & “A Week Away”

“Senior Moment” starring William Shatner, Jean Smart, and Christopher Lloyd hits theaters and on-demand this weekend, while “A Week Away” sings and dances its way to Netflix. Which one is worth your time and money? Check out my review.

To see my complete interviews for “Senior Moment,” click here.

For my “A Week Away” interview, click here.