Road Closure Set for Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs Monday

A roughly half-mile stretch of Indian Canyon Drive south of Interstate 10 in Palm Springs will close for several hours in both directions Monday due to scheduled electrical work, officials said Friday.

Southern California Edison crews will be replacing power poles along the corridor from Garnet Avenue to Palm Springs Station Road from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Motorists departing I-10 were urged to use Highway 111 or Gene Autry Trail instead. Indian Canyon Drive north of I-10, however, will not be affected.