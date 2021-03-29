Bicyclist Killed On Indio Roadway Identified

Authorities Monday publicly identified a bicyclist who was fatally struck by a car in Indio.

William Mohan, 73, of Indio, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which was reported about 11:45 a.m. Sunday on Avenue 48, just east of Jefferson Street.

A Chrysler sedan struck the cyclist, and the driver pulled over and cooperated with investigators, according to the Indio Police Department.

A roughly half-mile stretch of Jefferson was closed for several hours while police worked the scene.