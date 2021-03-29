Movie About Coachella Valley to Open Santa Barbara International Film Festival

I spent some time with filmmaker Aaron Maurer to discuss his new documentary about the lesser-seen side of the Coachella Valley – the migrant workers, farmworkers, “snowbirds.” And in a way, we’re all migrants in this world we call home. The movie is called “Invisible Valley” and it’s the opening night film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Watch our interview to see how Maurer got interested in creating the documentary and making the invisible visible. To see our longer version of the interview, click here.