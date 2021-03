Truck clips fire hydrant in Indio

A fire hydrant erupted Monday after being hit by a truck in Indio.

The incident occurred around 2:19 p.m. under an overpass near Indio Boulevard and Avenue 44.

The street was briefly flooded forcing cars to one lane until Indio Water Authority could respond to the leak.

According to the Indio Police Department, a grey pickup truck was reported leaving the scene and a flatbed trailer was left at the scene.

IPD is asking for any other information regarding the incident and vehicle involved.