Two Suspects Arrested in Shooting that Left Two People Injured

Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a woman and a juvenile at a Cathedral City park, police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred at 6:50 p.m. Friday at Ocotillo Park, 33300 Moreno Road, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Larry Sanfillippo. The two victims — who were identified only as Cathedral City residents — were taken to a hospital.

With the help of information from witnesses, police tracked down and arrested two suspects a short distance from the park.

Ivan Raya-Reynoso, 18, of Cathedral City was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center where he remained in lieu of $1 million.

The second suspect — a juvenile whose name was not disclosed — was booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall.