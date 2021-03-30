Los Angeles Confirmed To Host Super Bowl LVI

The National Football League and the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee confirmed Tuesday Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, just a drive away for Coachella Valley residents.

SoFi Stadium is home to the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The LASBHC hopes to not just deliver a “premier Super Bowl LVI experience” but also deliver “tremendous economic benefits and community engagement opportunities” to a post-pandemic Los Angeles and Southern California region.

“The Super Bowl will be among the first major events to take place in Los Angeles in a post-pandemic world,” said Kathryn Schloessman, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission President & CEO. “It will symbolize not just a comeback, but an event that is helping put people back to work, especially those in our region’s restaurant and hospitality industries who were hit especially hard by the pandemic.”

According to the LASBHC, “The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee has already launched several significant community initiatives in partnership with the NFL, including the Super Bowl LVI Business Connect program, which earlier this month selected 225 local, diverse businesses to take part in a professional development program that will help lead to Super Bowl subcontracting opportunities as well as post-Super Bowl business.”

To learn more about the LASBHC and Super Bowl LVI, visit LASuperBowlHC.com.

This is the first time in nearly three decades that the Super Bowl will be played in the Los Angeles region.