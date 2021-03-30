129 New Coronavirus Cases, 24 New Deaths Tuesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 129 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths Tuesday bringing the countywide totals to 294,192 cases and 4,297 deaths.

There are 19 new COVID19 cases and 5 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

This is the update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,143 (+3) cases, 70 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,991 (+2) cases, 104 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,678 (+2) cases, 121 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,082 cases, 45 (+1) deaths

Palm Desert: 3,882 (+2) cases, 113 deaths

Indian Wells: 191 (+1) cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,358 (+2) cases, 61 deaths

Indio: 12,134 (+2) cases, 209 (+2) deaths

Coachella: 7,844 (+4) cases, 89 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,032 cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 642 cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 467 cases, 7 deaths

Mecca: 1,131 cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 356 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 875 cases, 8 deaths

Cabazon: 310 (+1) cases, 7 death

Anza: 149 cases, 1 death

There are 2,775 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 115,529 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 122 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Tuesday. That number includes 30 patients in intensive care units.

The 24 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,297.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 287,120.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 95 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 2.3% Tuesday, down from 2.7% last week — the lowest since early October.

RUHS officials said that if current metrics and trends hold, the county may be eligible to move into the orange tier sometime in early April.

Vaccination of seniors continues to be a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, food service workers, teachers and some agricultural workers.

Recently, residents 18 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, as well as most people with disabilities, became eligible for vaccinations.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

ICU availability countywide is at 32.7% up from 30.5% last week in the 11-county Southern California region.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 3/30/2020