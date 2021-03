Ruiz, Fauci among others discuss protecting farm workers from coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Representative Raul Ruiz were part of a discussion Tuesday with a goal of discussing ways to protect farm workers from COVID-19.

Fauci and Ruiz were joined by SUSDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, UFW President Teresa Romero, Director National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) at the NIH Dr. Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable and Board President Emeritus for Líderes Campesinas and Executive Director of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas Mily Treviño-Sauceda.

