White Party ’21 postponed to end of October

The 2021 White Party, typically put on every Spring in Palm Springs, has been postponed to October.

White Party was scheduled for April, but due to Riverside County regulations and restrictions, organizers of the event that draws in thousands of people decided on the new dates of October 29-November 1.

“We want to thank our guests for their understanding and being patient with us during these difficult times,” said White Party Organizer Jeffrey Sanker.

DJ line ups and tickets will be released ” very soon,” according to the event website. Tickets previously purchased will be transferred to the October dates.

Sanker is a known party promoter and was criticized earlier this year after video surfaced of one of his parties in Mexico. The party was being called a “super spreader” event and the Executive Director of the Rainbow Sash movement claimed the gay community would boycott future White Parties.

The image in this article is from jeffreysanker.com