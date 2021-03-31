Grammys To Be Held Jan. 31, 2022 at Staples Center

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Jan. 31, 2022, at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday.

The ceremony will be televised live on CBS beginning at 5 p.m.

Further details about Grammy nominations will be released in the coming months.

This year’s 63rd annual Grammy Awards were held March 14 in a socially distanced format, with the broadcast originating from an ornate tented area adjacent to Staples Center. That ceremony was originally scheduled for Jan. 31, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.