Vaccine clinic being held Thursday in Thermal

Riverside County is hosting a coronavirus vaccine clinic Thursday in Thermal.

The clinic will be held from 8:30am to 4:30pm at the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Tameka Gym at 66725 Martinez Road.

This clinic will be held for those in phase 1A, phase 1B and individuals from ages 16-64 with underlying medical conditions or disabilities.

Seniors needing assistance can call 951-867-3895.

Anyone else who needs assistance call call 211.