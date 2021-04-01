50 years and older now eligible for covid vaccine in Riverside County

Riverside County is expanding eligibility for those who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to include individuals 50 and older beginning Thursday, April 1. Those who want to get vaccinated must also live or work in Riverside County.

“As eligibility widens and more of our residents become protected from the virus, we’ll continue to see declining COVID numbers and an ongoing focus on community recovery,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “If you are eligible, get the shot.”

Vaccine eligibility is based on the state’s rollout tiers.

Those under 50 are eligible to be vaccinated if they are employed in the following job categories: healthcare workers; long-term care residents; agriculture and food workers; educators and childcare workers; emergency services workers, transportation workers, utility workers and janitors.

The state recently expanded the vaccination eligibility to include those at higher risk for COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions. The underlying health conditions include cancer, Down syndrome, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, chronic pulmonary disease, pregnancy, severe obesity and heart conditions.

More than 1 million doses – both first and second doses — have been administered to Riverside County residents through the county-run clinics and those operated by more than 200 community providers.

To make an appointment, click HERE.

Seniors or others needing assistance to make an appointment can call 2-1-1. The average wait time at 2-1-1 is under five minutes.