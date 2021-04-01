Agua Caliente Casinos host job fair Thursday

A job fair is being held Thursday to fill several positions within the Agua Caliente Casinos.

The job fair is being held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at “The Show” in the Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage location.

They are also offering a $500 signing bonus, which would include $250 upon hire and another $250 after six months of employment.

CLICK HERE TO VIEWS AVAILABLE POSITIONS

They recommend interviewees to research the company and departments you’re interested in, tailor your resume to the position you’re interested in, bring printed copies of your resume and create an elevator pitch of 30 seconds.