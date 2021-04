Woman found dead Wednesday night at Indio motel

Indio Police are conducting a homicide investigating after a woman was found dead at City Center Motel Wednesday night in Indio.

Police responded to calls of a dead body around 7:48 pm at the motel off Indio Boulevard.

When coroners arrived to the scene they discovered a gunshot wound.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.