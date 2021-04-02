Riverside County COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Fall

As COVID-19 vaccination eligibility opened to all state residents 50 and older, coronavirus hospitalizations in Riverside County dropped for a second consecutive day while another 24 virus-related deaths were reported.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 109 people diagnosed with coronavirus were being treated in hospitals countywide as of Thursday, down from 119 on Wednesday. The number of intensive care patients with COVID-19 was unchanged from a day ago at 30.

The aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 294,617, up 156 from Wednesday, and the number of recorded deaths from virus-related complications rose to 4,339. The fatalities are trailing indicators because of delays in processing death certificates.

The number of known active virus cases countywide totaled 2,584, down 27. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 294,617 — according to the county Executive Office.

Beginning Thursday, the California Department of Public Health lowered vaccination eligibility to anyone 50 and up. The previous Phase 1 parameters had limited vaccines to those over 65, as well as individuals in defined work classifications, such as first responders, teachers and agricultural workers. People with certain underlying health conditions or disabilities have also been eligible for the last month.

“As eligibility widens and more of our residents become protected, we’ll continue to see declining COVID numbers and an ongoing focus on community recovery,” Board of Supervisors Chair Karen Spiegel said Tuesday.

Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari told the board this week that because the “numbers are looking good,” the CDPH is poised to change the county’s designation to orange from red under the governor’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” framework.

The 2.3% coronavirus positivity rate in testing represents a six-month low and is down from 2.7% last week. The daily state-adjusted case rate of 4.1 per 100,000 residents, which reflects a rolling seven-day average, is down from 4.8 per 100,000 just over a week ago.

Saruwatari said the county will likely qualify for orange tier classification as early as next week.

The county has been in the red tier since March 16, and in the five months prior to that was in the most restrictive purple tier. The lowering of the regulatory bar meant many businesses could resume operations at 25% capacity. The orange designation raises the cap to 50% for many entities, though some, such as gyms and amusement parks, would be required to remain at 25%, according to the CDPH.

More information is available HERE.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination at county-run and other sites can be accessed HERE. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help line.