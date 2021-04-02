Vaccine doses still available Friday afternoon at Palm Springs Convention Center

The City of Palm Springs would like to advise the community that the Curative vaccination site at the Palm Springs Convention Center has an excess number of COVID-19 vaccine doses left Friday afternoon and has been given permission to distribute them to residents who live or work (with proof of employment) in Riverside County who are 16 years of age or older.

Those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Anyone interested in making an appointment to get the vaccine today should go to www.curative.com. Appointments are available through 4:00 PM.

Those who are unable to make an appointment online may come to the site, located at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, where they will be assisted by Curative staff.

Everyone must bring their Drivers License and insurance card (if they have one – insurance is not required).

There is high demand for vaccines and the line may get long.

Everyone is encouraged to bring water for a possible wait outside.