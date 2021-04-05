Firefighters to Conduct Two-Day Controlled Burn Near Idyllwild

A controlled burn to clear excess vegetation will be conducted over two days near Idyllwild, beginning Tuesday.

Firefighters will oversee the burning of brush and debris scattered throughout 10 acres of land in the area of McGovern Road and the San Jacinto Truck Trail in the community of Pine Cove, according to the Riverside County Fire Department, which advised residents and motorists not to be alarmed by the smoke.

The operation is planned from about 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Drift smoke will be visible in the area, but will quickly dissipate,” according to an agency statement.

Cal Fire crews will join inmates from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation deployed from an area fire camp for the operation.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the county fire public information bureau at 951-940-6985.