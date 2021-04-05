Martha’s Village hosting two-day vaccine clinic with Riverside County

Martha’s Village and Kitchen, partnered with Riverside University Health System, is hosting a two-day vaccine clinic April 7 and April 8.

The vaccine clinic is aimed at getting homeless and impoverished County residents vaccinated, but it is open to anyone who qualifies.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be the one administered to those who attend this clinic.

Appointments aren’t required, but are recommended as walk-ins may not be guaranteed because of appointment booking.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

“Martha’s has begun sharing the information with other agencies and signing up homeless clients,” said a Martha’s representative, “We are not sure about the approximate number of slots, but the appointment times used still show up, meaning there are multiple slots for the times listed each day.”