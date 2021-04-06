Disneyland Tickets to Go On Sale April 15

Tickets for Disneyland and California Adventure will go on sale April 15, ahead of the parks’ April 30 reopening, Disney announced Tuesday.

Reservations will be required and only California residents in groups no larger than three households will be permitted to visit the parks.

The parks’ online reservation system will open April 12, when guests who hold previously purchased tickets will be able to check their availability and make new reservations.

Prices in the five-tier ticket system will be the same as when the parks closed in March 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance at both parks will be limited, and certain hotels, restaurants, attractions and other offerings will be modified or unavailable.

State health officials announced last month that theme parks can reopen beginning April 1 in counties that have reached the red tier of the state’s four-level Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Orange County is currently in the less-restrictive orange tier.

“There is obviously some nervousness that goes with” the reopening, Orange County CEO Frank Kim said last month of the possibility of a surge in new cases. “But it’s at a lower capacity. They’re not opening at 100% and Disney always does a good job. If there’s an entity that will do a good initial roll-out that is safe then Disney is the one.”

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek announced on March 9 that thousands of furloughed workers were being recalled to be trained on new safety standards.

“I am pleased to say the response has been great thus far, our cast members are excited to get back to work,” Chapek said then. “And this is also good news for the Anaheim community, which depends on Disneyland for jobs and business generated by visitors.”.

More information can be found here.