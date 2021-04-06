Fantasy Springs hosts vaccine clinic Tuesday

Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino is hosting a vaccine clinic Tuesday from 10:00 A.M to 6:00 P.M.

The clinic, held in partnership with Riverside County, Desert Healthcare, Rite Aid and Representative Raul Ruiz, will take place at the resort’s Special Event Center in the Suish Ballroom.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

Those interested can register here.

Anyone over the age of 16 qualifies for the vaccine, with attendance from a guardian.

Vaccine distribution is limited to the first 800 people.