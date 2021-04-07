Bobby Cannavale, Taylor Mosby Talk About Netflix’s “Thunder Force”

The new Netflix movie “Thunder Force” streams this Friday. It’s about unlikely superheroes played by Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. The supervillain is played by Bobby Cannavale, known as The King, while Taylor Mosby is the super-genius daughter of Spencer named Tracy. I spoke with the actors about the film, their roles, and being a superhero. For more of our “Thunder Force” interviews, click here.