June Splash House event canceled, August may go on

Splash House festival organizers announce the June 2021 event will not take place as planned, but as of now things remain in place for the August event.

“Hope is on the horizon and we remain optimistic for our chances of dancing together again in August,” read the announcement shared on social media.

This come after, of course, both events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Those who had tickets to the June 2021 event are told they will receive an email from the companies ticketing partner regarding the process to transfer the tickets or get a refund.

“We are eager to get back to shows and appreciate your patience while we work safely to do so,” said organizers.

Splash House is a 21 years and older summer festival series that takes place every June and August across three hotel resorts in Palm Springs.